Franklin Templeton names Rene Buehlmann as Asia-Pacific chief

Global asset manager Franklin Templeton appointed Rene Buehlmann as its new head of Asia Pacific, effective Sept. 21, as the firm seeks to strengthen its presence in the region, the company said Wednesday.

Buehlmann will oversee the firm's Asia-Pacific business, including its strategic growth plans, client relationships and business development. Franklin Templeton has more than 2,600 employees across the region and operates in major markets including Korea, Singapore, Hong Kong, India, Japan, China, Taiwan, Malaysia and Australia.

Buehlmann said he was pleased to take on the role, which he said is important for both Franklin Templeton and the Asia-Pacific region.

"Franklin Templeton has built an increasingly differentiated global platform in recent years by expanding its capabilities in exchange-traded funds, private markets and digital assets. The Asia-Pacific region offers significant growth opportunities, and I look forward to working with the firm’s talented teams across the region to deepen our relationships with clients," Buehlmann said.

"We will bring Franklin Templeton's broad capabilities and help investors achieve their long-term financial goals," he added.

According to the company, Buehlmann brings more than 35 years of experience in wealth management, asset management and banking, having worked across Switzerland, the United States, Hong Kong and Singapore. He most recently advised global investment firm KKR on strategic acquisition opportunities in the wealth management and asset management sectors.

Before that, he served as global CEO of Aberdeen Investments, where he led its global investment business and oversaw its Asia-Pacific operations. He spent about 30 years at UBS, including 15 years in Asia-Pacific, and held senior positions including head of asset management for the region.

Buehlmann has been recognized for his focus on talent development and leadership, according to Franklin Templeton. Having worked across various regions, he promoted cultural diversity and created environments where employees can maximize their potential.