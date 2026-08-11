Hana Financial, veterans ministry join hands to improve national cemetery

Hana Financial Group signed an agreement with the Ministry of Patriots and Veterans Affairs to improve facilities at the country's national cemeteries, the company said Tuesday.

The two sides signed a memorandum of understanding the previous day at the National Cemetery in Seoul's Dongjak District, with Hana Financial Group Chairman Ham Young-joo and Veterans Minister Kwon Oh-eul in attendance.

They also discussed various ways to strengthen cooperation in preserving the memory of veterans' sacrifices and dedication, as well as promoting a culture of honoring those who served the country and their families.

The agreement, signed ahead of the Aug. 15 Liberation Day holiday, was designed to honor veterans who dedicated themselves to the country by refurbishing aging grave markers at national cemeteries and providing a better environment for visiting families.

Hana Financial will carry out maintenance work on about 2,000 grave markers at Daejeon National Cemetery, including those in the section for independence activists, and at Seoul National Cemetery, including the sections for military personnel.

The financial group plans to improve the condition of the graves by repainting the markers, repairing joints and removing stains.

Seoul National Cemetery was established more than 70 years ago and has a growing number of grave markers in need of maintenance. The number of graves without surviving direct descendants has also increased as immediate family members have passed away.

The company also plans to install 15 shade shelters at the two cemeteries — 10 at Daejeon National Cemetery and five at Seoul National Cemetery. These are expected to provide visitors with a safer and more comfortable environment while they pay their respects.

"The noble sacrifice and dedication of our veterans are the precious foundation that made today's Korea possible. Hana Financial Group will continue to fulfill its social responsibility by providing practical support to veterans and their families with gratitude and respect," Ham said.