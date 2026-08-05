KakaoBank posts record $230 mil. H1 profit on loan, fee income growth

KakaoBank posted a record first-half net profit of 328 billion won ($230 million), up 24.4 percent from a year earlier, as steady loan growth and higher fee and platform income continued to lift earnings, the internet-only lender said Wednesday.

Operating revenue rose 5.5 percent on-year to 1.65 trillion won during the January-June period. Non-interest income — including investment services offered through its platform, debit card fees and bond interest — accounted for 36 percent of the total, underscoring the bank’s efforts to diversify its revenue streams.

Its loan portfolio stood at 48.2 trillion won at the end of the second quarter. While maintaining tight control over household lending, the bank continued extending credit to borrowers with low and mid-range credit scores, as well as self-employed workers and small business owners. Loans to sole proprietors accounted for 48 percent of net loan growth in the first half.

The company said its customer base expanded to 27.63 million, with roughly 1 million new users joining during the first six months of the year. The lender expects deposit growth to continue as it broadens its product lineup, including a foreign currency account launched in June and new services for foreign residents scheduled later this year.

KakaoBank is also pushing to broaden its business beyond traditional banking. In June, it signed an agreement to acquire a 100 percent stake in Marston Capital, marking its entry into the nonbank lending market.

Overseas expansion remains another key focus. KakaoBank is building partnerships across major Asian markets, including Indonesia, Thailand and Mongolia. Later this year, it plans to complete an investment in M Bank, the digital banking arm of Mongolia’s MCS Group, while pursuing joint projects such as a credit assessment enhancement program for the conglomerate’s financial affiliates.