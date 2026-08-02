Hana Financial Group has launched a groupwide promotion campaign ahead of the relocation of its headquarters to Cheongna International City in Incheon next month, in a bid to strengthen its presence in the region.

According to the group, Sunday, the campaign, which runs through Sept. 30, brings together the group's major affiliates including Hana Bank, Hana Securities, Hana Card and Hana Savings Bank.

Hana Bank will issue 50,000 preferential interest rate coupons that raise the annual interest rate on its monthly savings product to as much as 7 percent. Customers who sign up for the product will be entered into prize draws for rewards including vouchers for cruises departing from Incheon, hotel stays and dining packages.

Hana Securities will also offer a promotional event for the first 70,000 customers who purchase at least one domestic stock. Participants will be eligible for prize drawings offering airline vouchers and domestic stock trading coupons worth up to 5,000 won ($3).

Hana Savings Bank will launch a special savings product for Incheon residents, offering an annual interest rate of up to 8 percent. The product will be available for up to 5,000 accounts.

The financial group will also recruit university students in Incheon for a supporters program and a promotional video contest related to the headquarters' relocation. Participating teams will receive 500,000 won in activity grants, while the top entries will be awarded scholarships of up to 2 million won.

Separately, Hana Bank said it will continue expanding financial support for local businesses.

The lender recently signed an agreement with the Incheon Credit Guarantee Foundation to provide 84 billion won in guaranteed loans for small businesses and plans to launch an additional 10 billion won in overdraft-style working capital loans available to small business owners in the city.

"The planned relocation of our headquarters to Cheongna in September marks an important milestone as Hana Financial Group establishes a stronger presence in Incheon. We hope to grow together with the local community through this groupwide campaign," a company official said.



