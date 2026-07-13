Citi Korea named best global custodian in Korea for 2nd straight year

Citi Korea has been named the best global custodian in Korea at The Asset Triple A Awards for the second consecutive year, the lender said Monday.

The award recognizes the bank’s custody and asset servicing capabilities, including support for domestic institutions investing overseas and international clients investing in Korea.

According to The Asset, a leading business news and research organization in Hong Kong, Citi Korea stood out for its ability to facilitate cross-border investment at a time of growing interest in Korean equities, particularly in the AI and semiconductor sectors, as well as the rapid expansion of the exchange-traded fund (ETF) market.

Leveraging Citi’s global network, the bank offers a range of services spanning custody, fund administration and ETF servicing, supporting institutional clients’ cross-border investment and asset management activities.

Citi Korea also said it has worked closely with financial authorities and market infrastructure operators on initiatives to improve the competitiveness of Korea’s capital markets, including reforms to the foreign investor framework and efforts to streamline settlement and reporting procedures. The bank noted these measures have made the market more accessible and operationally efficient for overseas investors.

Looking ahead, the lender plans to further strengthen its custody business as demand for cross-border investment and overseas ETF exposure continues to grow.