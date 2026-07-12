KB Financial chief vows to turn 'money move' into opportunities

KB Financial Group Chairman Yang Jong-hee said the current money move could provide an opportunity to strengthen the group's competitiveness in wealth and asset management, the group said Sunday.

He also called on executives to reassess their work processes and redesign the ways tasks are carried out using artificial intelligence.

His remarks came during the group's executive workshop for the second half of 2026, held from Friday to Saturday in Sacheon, South Gyeongsang Province.

The workshop was organized to refine KB's medium- to long-term growth strategy for 2027 through 2029 amid rapid changes in financial markets and intensifying competition.

It also aimed to strengthen the group's future competitiveness through closer collaboration among its affiliates. A total of 270 executives attended.

KB Financial Group outlined five priorities: revamping its wealth management business models; strengthening services for small and medium-sized companies; improving group-wide collaboration in corporate and investment banking and capital markets; upgrading its insurance and investment capabilities; and accelerating its AI transformation.

"The group's purpose and greatest strength lie in providing customers with comprehensive financial solutions," Yang said in his speech. "Shifts in investment flows should be seen as an opportunity, rather than a threat, to strengthen KB's wealth and asset management businesses, while productive finance can help expand our corporate and investment banking and small-business operations."

Yang also called for a sweeping AI-driven redesign of work processes and urged executives to pursue structural change by looking beyond conventional practices.

"All affiliates must work together with a customer-first approach to respond to the AI transformation and changing investment flows," he added.