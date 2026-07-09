Shinhan's inclusive music ensemble makes debut on bank's 44th anniversary

Shinhan Bank said Wednesday that it celebrated its 44th anniversary with the debut performance of "Shinhan SOLremio," an ensemble composed of musicians with developmental disabilities.

The performance was held in the lobby of Shinhan Bank's headquarters in Seoul on Tuesday. It marked the ensemble's first official performance since the bank established it.

Shinhan SOLremio was created as part of Shinhan Bank's efforts to expand employment opportunities for people with disabilities and to support the sustainable artistic careers of musicians with developmental disabilities. The bank directly hired the ensemble members and has provided them with a dedicated rehearsal space at Shinhan Art Hall in Gangnam District, Seoul, helping them work in a stable environment and grow as professional performers.

The anniversary concert featured all members of Shinhan SOLremio, along with musicians from Dream With Ensemble, the organization entrusted with operating the group, and winners of the Shinhan Music Awards. The performers presented a wide range of familiar pieces, including classical music, film soundtracks and popular Korean songs, offering Shinhan employees a lively celebration.

The bank said that the event carried added significance as it was the first official performance by the ensemble members not only as professional musicians, but also as members of Shinhan Bank. The musicians showcased the skills and teamwork they had built through practice, while employees welcomed their new colleagues with warm applause.

"It was especially meaningful to share the first performance of our new colleagues on Shinhan Bank’s anniversary," said one Shinhan Bank employee who attended the concert. "The performance reminded us of the bank’s founding spirit and original values, and we will continue working to become a bank that earns even greater trust from customers."

Shinhan SOLremio is scheduled to perform for the public in August during "S-Classic Week," which will be held at Sejong Center Chamber Hall in collaboration with the Shinhan Music Awards.