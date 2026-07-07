Korea Investment Corp. (KIC), the country’s sovereign wealth fund, has opened its sixth overseas outpost in Tokyo as it seeks to strengthen its investment presence across the Asia-Pacific region, the company said Tuesday.

The move comes as Japan’s economy shows signs of a structural recovery after years of sluggish growth and deflation, with wages, prices and corporate earnings all on the rise. The improving outlook has made the country increasingly attractive to global investors.

The Tokyo office will oversee investments across both traditional asset classes, including equities and fixed income, and alternatives such as private equity and real estate. KIC said a local presence will allow it to build stronger relationships in a market where trust and long-standing networks are critical to sourcing investment opportunities.

It will also focus on uncovering opportunities available only on the ground while serving as a hub for information sharing and cooperation with Korean financial institutions operating in Japan.

“The Tokyo office will play a pivotal role as a strategic hub, enabling us to respond swiftly to developments in Japan, the Asia-Pacific region and global capital markets," KIC CEO Park Il-young said at the opening ceremony in Tokyo’s Marunouchi financial district on Tuesday.

“I hope the Tokyo office can serve as a bridge connecting the Korean and Japanese financial ecosystems, deepening bilateral cooperation and creating lasting value for both countries,” Lee Hyuk, Korea’s ambassador to Japan, remarked in a congratulatory speech.

The Tokyo office follows KIC’s branches in New York, London and Singapore, as well as its representative offices in San Francisco and Mumbai.