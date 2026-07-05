Hana Financial taps new student ambassadors to reach younger generations

Hana Financial Group has appointed 50 university students as its new brand ambassadors to help promote the group's social initiatives and expand outreach to the younger generations, the financial group said Sunday.

The 20th class of the group's SMART student ambassadors was appointed in a ceremony attended by Hana Financial Group Chairman Ham Young-joo at the group's headquarters in central Seoul Thursday.

The students will serve as ambassadors for two months, taking part in brand promotion campaigns and volunteer activities.

Under the slogan "Ha. Ha. Ha.," the students will participate in three main programs — Happy Hana, focused on online and offline brand promotion, Harmony Hana, which involves volunteer activities, and H.Q. Hana, centered on field programs at the group's future headquarters in Incheon's Cheongna International City.

As part of expanded on-site activities, participants will tour the Cheongna headquarters site and develop promotional ideas in collaboration with local residents and small business owners.

The students will also participate in domestic and overseas volunteer activities.

In Korea, they will provide financial education and volunteer services for vulnerable communities. They are also scheduled to take part in educational and cultural volunteer programs at Hana Happy Class in Indonesia.

"The essence of finance lies in helping people," Ham said during the launch ceremony. "I hope the students will bring fresh ideas and perspectives while serving as a bridge between the younger generations and the group."

The chairman also encouraged the participants to embrace new challenges and make the most of the program.

Launched in 2021 as the first university ambassador program among local financial groups, the initiative has produced a total of 1,060 alums. This year's recruitment attracted 1,642 applicants, the highest number since the program began, the group noted.