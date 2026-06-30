KakaoBank said Tuesday that four of its research papers on financial artificial intelligence (AI) were accepted to international journals this year, highlighting the internet-only lender's efforts to improve the safety and reliability of AI use in finance.

According to the company, the papers were accepted to the International Conference on Learning Representations (ICLR), the Association for Computational Linguistics (ACL) and the Language Resources and Evaluation Conference (LREC).

The research focuses on improving the security, accuracy and safety of generative AI models for financial services.

One paper, presented at ICLR in April, introduced a system for detecting prompt injection attacks targeting large language models used in specialized fields such as finance and law. Developed jointly with The Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST), the model was trained on a proprietary dataset of about 59,000 samples and outperformed existing models in detecting malicious prompts.

Two more papers were presented at LREC in May.

One proposed a method for detecting prompt injection attacks in multimodal AI systems that process both images and text, while the other focused on identifying numerical calculation errors in AI-generated responses.

KakaoBank said these technologies could help reduce security risks and improve the accuracy of AI-powered chatbots.

Another paper, accepted at ACL, introduced a framework for evaluating AI safety in financial services by categorizing risks such as voice phishing, financial fraud and personal data theft.

Conducted jointly with KAIST, the research proposed a training method designed to help AI models avoid generating potentially harmful responses. The paper will be presented at the conference in the United States in July.

"These studies go beyond academic achievements by offering practical technologies that can improve the safety and accuracy of AI-powered financial services," a KakaoBank official said. "We will continue investing in AI security tailored to the financial sector."