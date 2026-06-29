Mirae Asset debuts global investment platform MAPS in Hong Kong

Mirae Asset Securities’ Hong Kong unit launched MAPS, a mobile investment platform designed to let global users trade both traditional and digital assets, the company said Monday.

Short for Mirae Asset Portfolio Service, MAPS is the firm’s first unified investment platform presented under its Vision 3.0 growth strategy. It has been built with an aim to offer access to multiple asset classes, products and markets through a single interface.

It builds on the company’s existing mobile trading services in Korea, India, Indonesia and Vietnam, which have until now operated as separate country-specific platforms.

The company marked the launch with a ceremony in Hong Kong, Friday, attended by Mirae Asset Financial Group founder and Global Strategy Officer Park Hyeon-joo; Seong Jun‑yeop, chief of Mirae Asset Securities’ Hong Kong unit; as well as the unit’s senior executives, including Stanley Chen, head of wealth management, Shasha Huang, head of investment and capital markets, and Alex Sung, head of IT.

Hong Kong was chosen for the debut because of its position as Asia’s financial hub and its rapidly evolving regulatory framework for digital assets, the company said.

Mirae Asset Securities established its Hong Kong brokerage in 2007. In April, its local unit received final approval from Hong Kong's Securities and Futures Commission to offer digital asset trading services to retail investors.

“MAPS is more than a mobile trading app built for placing orders and transactions,” Park said. “We want it to help investors understand what’s driving the market, evaluate their portfolios and consider what opportunities lie ahead.”

The founder added that Hong Kong’s capital market is entering a new phase of growth as authorities are moving quickly to update regulations and strengthen market infrastructure.

“We see ourselves as part of that transformation,” Park noted. “Hong Kong is our starting point. From here, we plan to expand to Japan, the United States and beyond, with the goal of giving investors a single Mirae Asset platform through which they can invest, manage their assets and access market insights wherever they are.”

The company plans to expand the service to additional markets, including the United States, Korea, China and Singapore. It also aims to enable overseas retail investors to trade Korean stocks while gradually adding artificial intelligence (AI)-powered wealth management tools. The service will be rolled out in phases following further testing of its operational stability and infrastructure.

“MAPS marks the first global investment platform introduced under Mirae Asset’s Vision 3.0 growth strategy,” a company official said. “By bringing together traditional and digital assets, and eventually AI-driven services, we aim to give investors broader access to trading opportunities through a single service.”