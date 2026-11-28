POSCO workers vote to accept pay deal
Summary
Unionized POSCO workers accepted the steelmaker’s pay offer in a vote Saturday, ending five months of negotiations. The agreement provides a 2.6 percent base-pay increase, a one-off payment of 6.2 million won and improved benefits. The union had rejected a tentative deal on Nov. 7 and sought better terms.
Key Facts
- The union initially sought a 7.1 percent base-pay increase, a performance bonus equal to 600 percent of base pay, 50 company shares per worker and a holiday bonus equal to 200 percent of base pay.
- The union said staffing shortages and aging facilities could increase the risk of workplace accidents.
- Management’s previous offer included a 2.5 percent base-pay increase and a one-off payment of 5 million won.
- The sides reached a tentative agreement on Oct. 30 after 31 rounds of negotiations since June; it included a 6 million won one-off payment, which was raised to 6.2 million won in the accepted offer.
Unionized workers at Korean steelmaker POSCO have voted to accept the company's pay offer after five months of negotiations, the union said Saturday.
Union members approved a 2.6 percent increase in base pay, a one-off payment of 6.2 million won ($4,600) and improved benefits in a vote held Saturday.
The union had initially demanded a 7.1 percent increase in base pay, a performance bonus equivalent to 600 percent of base pay, 50 company shares per worker and a holiday bonus equivalent to 200 percent of base pay.
It also raised concerns over staffing shortages and aging facilities, saying they could increase the risk of workplace accidents.
Management's previous offer included a 2.5 percent increase in base pay and a one-off payment of 5 million won.
The two sides reached a tentative agreement on Oct. 30, including a 2.6 percent increase in base pay and a one-off payment of 6 million won, after 31 rounds of negotiations since June.
Union members rejected the tentative deal on Nov. 7, seeking better terms.
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