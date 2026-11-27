The number of pay-TV subscribers has declined for the past two years, while the number of people using Internet Protocol TV (IPTV) services has maintained a steady uptrend, data from the country's media watchdog showed Friday.

The number of people subscribed to pay-TV services in South Korea fell 0.29 percent from the second half of 2025 to 36 million as of June this year, according to findings by the Korea Media and Communications Commission (KMCC).

The number has been dropping since the second half of 2024, the KMCC said.

In contrast, IPTV service subscribers inched up 0.47 percent from six months earlier to 21.6 million, accounting for over 60 percent of the market, according to the data.

By company, KT accounted for the most with 25.39 percent, followed by SK Broadband with 18.67 percent and LG Uplus with 15.96 percent. The three companies are major fixed-line operators in South Korea.

The media watchdog said it will continue to monitor market trends and devise measures to improve the sustainability of the broadcasting and media industry in the face of advanced digital technologies and artificial intelligence (AI).



