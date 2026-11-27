Pay-TV subscribers continue to decline; IPTV subscribers slightly up in H1: data
Summary
South Korea’s pay-TV subscriber base fell 0.29 percent to 36 million as of June, while IPTV subscriptions rose slightly over the same six-month period. The Korea Media and Communications Commission said pay-TV subscriptions have declined since the second half of 2024. IPTV subscribers reached 21.6 million, accounting for more than 60 percent of the market. The commission said it will monitor market trends and devise measures to support the industry’s sustainability amid digital technologies and artificial intelligence.
Key Facts
- The pay-TV total was down from the second half of 2025, according to the Korea Media and Communications Commission’s findings.
- IPTV subscriptions increased 0.47 percent from six months earlier.
- KT held a 25.39 percent share, followed by SK Broadband at 18.67 percent and LG Uplus at 15.96 percent.
- The commission identified advanced digital technologies and artificial intelligence as challenges facing the broadcasting and media industry.
The number of pay-TV subscribers has declined for the past two years, while the number of people using Internet Protocol TV (IPTV) services has maintained a steady uptrend, data from the country's media watchdog showed Friday.
The number of people subscribed to pay-TV services in South Korea fell 0.29 percent from the second half of 2025 to 36 million as of June this year, according to findings by the Korea Media and Communications Commission (KMCC).
The number has been dropping since the second half of 2024, the KMCC said.
In contrast, IPTV service subscribers inched up 0.47 percent from six months earlier to 21.6 million, accounting for over 60 percent of the market, according to the data.
By company, KT accounted for the most with 25.39 percent, followed by SK Broadband with 18.67 percent and LG Uplus with 15.96 percent. The three companies are major fixed-line operators in South Korea.
The media watchdog said it will continue to monitor market trends and devise measures to improve the sustainability of the broadcasting and media industry in the face of advanced digital technologies and artificial intelligence (AI).
Explore More
- Q.
- Q.
- Q.