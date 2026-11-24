Samsung Electronics on Tuesday announced its annual executive reshuffle, mostly promoting officials who helped drive record earnings in its lucrative semiconductor business.

A total of 131 executives were promoted, down about 20 percent from a year earlier, the tech giant said in a press release.

The reshuffle reaffirmed the company's performance-based personnel policy of rewarding those who deliver results, with key talent in the semiconductor business that drove record earnings receiving recognition.

Of this year's promotees, more than half came from the device solutions division, which oversees the semiconductor business.

The promotions rewarded executives who led the development and expanded production of high-bandwidth memory (HBM) chips.

In contrast, the number of promotions in the device experience division, which oversees its consumer electronics and mobile device businesses, declined from last year.

The division posted consecutive quarterly operating losses in the second and third quarters amid rising component costs.



