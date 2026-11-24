Samsung promotes 131 executives, rewards semiconductor talent in reshuffle
Summary
Samsung Electronics announced its annual executive reshuffle on Tuesday, promoting 131 executives, most of them for contributions to its semiconductor business. More than half of the promotees came from the Device Solutions division, which oversees semiconductors. The company recognized executives who developed and expanded production of high-bandwidth memory chips, while promotions in the Device Experience division declined amid consecutive quarterly operating losses.
Key Facts
- The 131 promotions were about 20 percent fewer than a year earlier.
- Samsung said the reshuffle reaffirmed its performance-based policy of rewarding employees who deliver results.
- The Device Experience division oversees Samsung’s consumer electronics and mobile device businesses.
- The Device Experience division posted operating losses in both the second and third quarters.
- Rising component costs were cited amid the division’s consecutive quarterly losses.
Samsung Electronics on Tuesday announced its annual executive reshuffle, mostly promoting officials who helped drive record earnings in its lucrative semiconductor business.
A total of 131 executives were promoted, down about 20 percent from a year earlier, the tech giant said in a press release.
The reshuffle reaffirmed the company's performance-based personnel policy of rewarding those who deliver results, with key talent in the semiconductor business that drove record earnings receiving recognition.
Of this year's promotees, more than half came from the device solutions division, which oversees the semiconductor business.
The promotions rewarded executives who led the development and expanded production of high-bandwidth memory (HBM) chips.
In contrast, the number of promotions in the device experience division, which oversees its consumer electronics and mobile device businesses, declined from last year.
The division posted consecutive quarterly operating losses in the second and third quarters amid rising component costs.
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