The son of Hotel Shilla CEO Lee Boo-jin, a member of Samsung's founding family, has legally changed his surname to his mother's after reaching adulthood, following a court-approved application he filed himself.

According to legal sources Monday, the Seoul Family Court approved a petition filed by Lee's son, Dong-hyun, to change his surname from Lim, his father's family name, to Lee.

Presiding Judge Park Mi-hwa of the court's Family Division 21 granted the request last month. Dong-hyun reportedly filed the petition after becoming a legal adult in August.

During its review, the court also sought the opinion of his father, Lim Woo-jae, a former adviser to Samsung Electro-Mechanics.

Under Article 781, Paragraph 6 of Korea's Civil Act, a child's surname and ancestral family origin may be changed with court approval if deemed necessary for the child's welfare. Such requests can be filed by either parent or the child.

Under Family Litigation Rules, courts may hear the opinions of the parents and children aged 13 or older when reviewing such petitions.

Changing a surname does not alter the existing legal parent-child relationship.

Lee married Lim in 1999, and the couple had one son. She filed for divorce mediation in 2014, and their divorce was finalized by a Supreme Court ruling in January 2020.

The court designated Lee as the child's custodial parent with parental authority.

Dong-hyun graduated from Whimoon High School in February and enrolled in the economics program at Seoul National University, one of Korea's most prestigious universities.

Lee is the daughter of late Samsung Group Chairman Lee Kun-hee and the younger sister of Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Jae-yong.

This article from the Hankook Ilbo, the sister publication of The Korea Times, was translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.