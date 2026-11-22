South Korea's deficit in the car trade with China rose to a record high in the January-October period on rising demand for Tesla electric vehicles (EVs) made in China, industry data showed Sunday.

South Korea exported $168.77 million worth of cars to China in the first 10 months of the year, down 34.9 percent from the same period last year, according to data from the Korea International Trade Association (KITA) and the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Resources.

However, its imports of cars from China surged 79.2 percent on-year to $4.39 billion over the cited period, bringing the trade deficit to a record $4.23 billion.

South Korea has recorded a deficit in the car trade with China every year since 2017, with the gap widening sharply from $466 million in 2022 to $943 million in 2023 and $1.73 billion in 2024.

The widening deficit is largely attributed to strong sales of Tesla EVs manufactured at the U.S. automaker's Gigafactory in Shanghai.

According to separate data from the Korea Automobile Importers & Distributors Association (KAIDA), 98,313 Tesla EVs were sold in South Korea in the January-October period, up 105 percent from a year earlier.

China's BYD sold more than 20,000 cars in South Korea over the cited period. Additionally, Polestar has been selling China-made EVs in the country.

The surge in imports of China-made vehicles helped China overtake Germany as South Korea's largest source of car imports in the first half of the year.



