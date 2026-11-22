The Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs said Sunday that it held its first-ever Kimchi Global Vision Declaration ceremony in New York on Friday (local time) to mark the seventh annual Kimchi Day and promote kimchi in global markets.

Kimchi Day was first designated on Nov. 22, 2020 to honor kimchi's cultural heritage, ingredients and health benefits.

The event, held at the Korean Cultural Center New York, brought together about 100 participants, including New York State Assemblymember Ron Kim, Korean Consul General in New York Kim Sang-ho, chef Hooni Kim and local food industry representatives.

During the event, Jeong Gyeong-seok, director general of the ministry's Food Industry Policy Bureau, outlined four priorities: studying kimchi's potential benefits for gut health and immunity; using artificial intelligence to automate production and improve quality control; preserving more than 200 regional and seasonal varieties while expanding education; and working with retailers and restaurants to expand offerings, including vegan kimchi.

As part of the ceremony, participants placed cards bearing five themes — fermentation science, health, globalization, tradition and Korea's role as kimchi's birthplace — into a traditional earthenware jar. YouTuber Maangchi demonstrated how to season salted cabbage before guests tried their hand at the kimchi-making process.

“We will draw on scientific research and advances in fermentation and manufacturing to enhance kimchi's taste and quality, while developing products tailored to the food cultures of individual countries so that Korean kimchi becomes part of everyday meals around the world," Agriculture Minister Song Mi-ryung said in a video message.

"We will also actively incorporate feedback from local consumers and businesses into our policies and international cooperation efforts.”

The ministry's efforts to introduce kimchi to a wider audience also included educational programs for younger people. On Wednesday, students at Democracy Prep Harlem High School, a public charter school in New York, screened videos they had made about kimchi, took a quiz and participated in kimchi-making. The session introduced them to "kimjang," the UNESCO-listed Korean tradition of making and sharing kimchi.

The promotion continued on Friday with a local festival in New Jersey. The 2026 Korea Kimchi Festival was held at Pine Plaza in Palisades Park, where visitors made kimchi with chefs, watched K-pop dance performances and sampled Korean dishes. The festival also showcased winning entries from Korea's 2026 national kimchi competition.

According to the ministry, California became the first U.S. state to recognize Kimchi Day in 2021. Since then, the observance has expanded to 12 U.S. jurisdictions and another 17 jurisdictions across six other countries outside Korea, including nationwide recognition in Argentina and a local observance in Paris' 15th arrondissement. The Royal Borough of Kingston upon Thames in the United Kingdom and British Columbia in Canada have also recognized Kimchi Day.