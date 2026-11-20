Early investments by Korean tech companies in Anthropic have paid off handsomely following the artificial intelligence (AI) giant's record-breaking initial public offering (IPO), industry officials said Friday.

SK Telecom, in particular, hit the jackpot. The company made an initial $100 million investment in Anthropic in 2023, followed by additional investments that brought its total commitment to around $200 million.

After accounting for Anthropic's 10-for-1 stock split in September, SK Telecom holds approximately 38.6 million shares, valued at around $3.75 billion based on Anthropic's closing share price on Thursday, its first day of trading.

SK Telecom is weighing a sale of its Anthropic stake. During its third-quarter earnings call on Nov. 4, the company said it would consider its long-term investment plans, including AI data centers, funding needs and financial conditions, when deciding how to use proceeds from a potential sale.

Samsung Electronics and SK hynix were also named as strategic infrastructure partners in Anthropic's announcement of a $65 billion Series H funding round in May. Anthropic highlighted their critical roles in supplying memory, storage and logic chips. Although the announcement did not disclose their investment amounts or ownership stakes, their investments are reportedly worth billions of dollars each.

Both companies are expected to benefit from the IPO as well. In its prospectus, Anthropic identified computing resources and infrastructure as planned uses of the funds raised. Continued investment in these areas is expected to boost demand for high-bandwidth memory, a key component of AI accelerators.

Naver took an indirect approach to investing in Anthropic. In the second half of last year, the company committed capital to an external venture capital fund through its North American investment arm, Naver Ventures. The exact amount was not disclosed but was reportedly around 10 billion won ($7.48 million).

LG CNS and Samsung SDS are also positioned to benefit from Anthropic's expansion as they integrate Claude into enterprise systems for Korean businesses.

LG CNS invested in Anthropic in 2023 through its corporate venture capital arm, LG Technology Ventures. In June, it signed an agreement to adopt Claude Enterprise and has since expanded its use across LG affiliates and external clients. Last month, it became the first Korean company to gain preferred partner status in Anthropic's official partner program.

Samsung SDS formed a strategic partnership with Anthropic in July to roll out Claude to approximately 70,000 employees across 20 Samsung affiliates.

Despite the enthusiasm surrounding the IPO, shares in the early investors fell sharply during intraday trading Friday. Analysts say IPO expectations had already been priced in, while a wave of profit-taking across global AI stocks has further weighed on investor sentiment.