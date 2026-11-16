The combined cash holdings of South Korean chip giants Samsung Electronics and SK hynix have more than doubled over the past year, driven by strong chip demand amid a global artificial intelligence (AI) boom, corporate filings showed Tuesday.

The two chipmakers' combined cash, cash equivalents and short-term financial instruments reached 329.23 trillion won ($246.33 billion) as of the end of September, up from 136.3 trillion won a year earlier, according to their quarterly reports.

The figure also rose sharply from 277.91 trillion won at the end of June, an increase of 51.32 trillion won in just three months.

The sharp increase in cash holdings comes as the two chipmakers benefit from strong demand for high bandwidth memory (HBM) and other advanced memory chips used in AI data centers.

Samsung Electronics and SK hynix posted cumulative operating profits of approximately 254 trillion won and 181 trillion won, respectively, in the first three quarters of this year.

According to its quarterly report, Samsung Electronics held 214.77 trillion won in cash, cash equivalents and short-term financial instruments as of the end of September, nearly double the 108.44 trillion won recorded a year earlier.

SK hynix reported 114.46 trillion won in cash, cash equivalents and other liquid assets at the end of September, more than quadrupling from 27.85 trillion won a year earlier.



