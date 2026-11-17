Hyundai Motor's global plant utilization rate fell in the first nine months of this year as vehicle production declined despite increased manufacturing capacity, corporate data showed Tuesday.

The South Korean automaker's overall plant utilization rate stood at 86.1 percent in the January-September period, down from 94.3 percent a year earlier, according to its quarterly report.

Total production capacity rose 3 percent on-year to 3.17 million vehicles, while actual output fell 6 percent to 2.73 million units.

The combined utilization rate of its eight overseas plants dropped to 80.7 percent from 88.5 percent a year earlier.

Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America in the U.S. state of Georgia recorded the steepest decline, with its utilization rate plunging to 41.4 percent from 68.1 percent over the period.

Production at the plant also fell to 35,000 vehicles from 52,000 units, apparently affected by the expiration of U.S. federal tax credits for electric vehicle (EV) purchases.

In South Korea, the automaker's plant utilization rate fell to 93.6 percent from 101.7 percent, partly due to production disruptions caused by labor strikes.

Domestic output declined 9.8 percent to 1.25 million vehicles in the January-September period from 1.39 million a year earlier.



