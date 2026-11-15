HD Hyundai launches autonomous vessel developed with Anduril

South Korean shipbuilder HD Hyundai said Sunday it has launched an autonomous surface vessel (ASV) jointly developed with U.S. defense firm Anduril Industries as it seeks to expand into the U.S. market for unmanned naval vessels.

HD Hyundai and Anduril held a launching ceremony at HD Hyundai Heavy Industries' shipyard in Ulsan, about 310 kilometers southeast of Seoul, on Thursday.

The 600-ton ASV is equipped with VAone, an autonomous navigation solution developed by HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering, and Anduril's Lattice platform, enabling it to conduct reconnaissance, surveillance and maritime intelligence-gathering missions without a crew.

HD Hyundai plans to conduct sea trials off Ulsan before further testing in the U.S. early next year to gather operational data as it seeks to enter the U.S. Navy's unmanned vessel market.

The U.S. Navy is pursuing a hybrid fleet of manned and unmanned vessels to strengthen its maritime capabilities. In September, it announced plans to procure 30 medium-sized ASVs.

The latest launch follows a demonstration by HD Hyundai and Anduril of a 368-ton autonomous test vessel near the Port of Long Beach in California last month.



