The ICT ministry said Saturday it will inspect disruptions to domestic companies' operations following a global outage of tech giant Microsoft's services.

Microsoft 365 services experienced disruptions earlier this week, with some companies in the country reporting difficulty accessing their emails Friday.

The Ministry of Science and ICT said it plans to check the restoration of the company's services and possible damage to users in South Korea by working with Microsoft Korea.

It added that it will form a joint emergency response team with the company to continue monitoring the situation.



