Personal data of startup support program participants leaked in cyberattack

Personal information of participants of a government-backed startup program has been leaked following a cyberattack against a company supporting the program, the startups ministry said Friday.

The artificial intelligence solutions company detected a hacking attack on Wednesday, which compromised the personal data of 20,028 people, including 818 participants of the startup support program, according to the ministry.

The leaked information includes the names, phone numbers and email addresses of service users.

The data leak took place just months after personal information of 5,000 participants of the startup program was leaked in June in a similar hacking attack.

The ministry had announced measures in July to strengthen security for the program and prevent future attacks.