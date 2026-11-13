Nvidia reaffirms planned GPU supply to S. Korea despite Huang's exit: minister

U.S. tech giant Nvidia Corp. has confirmed its commitment to deploying up to 260,000 graphics processing units (GPUs) in South Korea in partnership with South Korean companies, Seoul's science minister said Friday.

In October, Nvidia announced a plan to supply GPUs to South Korea to build large-scale artificial intelligence (AI) factories in the country.

In a post on Facebook, Science Minister Bae Kyung-hoon stressed that business cooperation will continue despite Huang's resignation adding that the science ministry has held a meeting with Nvidia on pending issues.

The business tie-up plans announced last year involve the South Korean government and major industry leaders, including Samsung Electronics, SK Group, Hyundai Motor Group and Naver Cloud, that will each establish their own AI computing centers powered by Nvidia's latest Blackwell GPUs.

A GPU is a high-performance semiconductor chip designed to handle many calculations simultaneously and is widely used to train and run AI models.



