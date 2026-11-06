TPG to take Lotte Rental private via tender offer
Summary
Texas Pacific Group (TPG) will seek to acquire the remaining shares in Lotte Rental through a tender offer in South Korea from Friday through Dec. 3. TPG’s wholly owned vehicle plans to buy 14 million shares, or a 38.83 percent stake, at 59,000 won per share, with the offer valued at 831.7 billion won. The bidder said it aims to gain control, delist Lotte Rental and make it a wholly owned subsidiary. TPG acquired a combined 61.2 percent stake from Lotte Group affiliates last month.
Key Facts
- The tender offer price is 59,000 won ($43.50) per share.
- Lexicon Korea Holdco Inc. plans to settle the offer in cash on Dec. 7, paying for all shares tendered.
- KB Securities Co. is advising on the deal.
- TPG paid 1.31 trillion won for its combined 61.2 percent stake in Lotte Rental.
- Lotte Group has been selling non-core assets and restructuring its business portfolio amid a prolonged slump in its core chemical business.
U.S. private equity firm Texas Pacific Group (TPG) will acquire the remaining shares in South Korea's leading car rental company, Lotte Rental Co., through a tender offer by early next month, the company said Friday.
TPG's wholly owned special purpose vehicle (SPV), Lexicon Korea Holdco Inc., plans to purchase 14 million shares, or a 38.83 percent stake, in Lotte Rental at 59,000 won ($43.50) per share during the tender offer period from Friday through Dec. 3, according to a regulatory filing.
The tender offer is valued at 831.7 billion won.
"We have launched the tender offer to secure control of the target company, delist it from the Korean stock market and make it a wholly owned subsidiary," Lexicon Korea said in the filing.
The bidder plans to settle the tender offer in cash on Dec. 7, paying for all shares, the filing outlined. KB Securities Co. is advising on the deal.
Last month, TPG acquired a combined 61.2 percent stake in Lotte Rental for 1.31 trillion won from Lotte Group affiliates Hotel Lotte and Lotte Hotel Busan.
Lotte Group, the country's sixth-largest conglomerate by assets, has been selling non-core assets and restructuring its business portfolio amid a prolonged slump in its core chemical business.
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