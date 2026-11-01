Seoul to launch emergency response system for Czech nuclear project
Summary
The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Resources will launch an emergency management system in Korea on Monday to keep the Dukovany nuclear power project in the Czech Republic on track after contract talks broke down. Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power ended negotiations with a consortium of Daewoo Engineering & Construction and Doosan Enerbility over key terms and plans to prepare a new tender. KHNP aims to sign with a new consortium by July 2027 so construction can begin in November 2027.
Key Facts
- The ministry plans to draw up measures to prevent similar setbacks, and its first meeting on follow-up measures is scheduled for Monday.
- Industry Minister Kim Jung-kwan said he and the vice minister would personally review key project issues every week and take necessary measures for the time being.
- The project is valued at about 25 trillion won ($17.5 billion) and involves two Korean-designed 1,000-megawatt APR1000 reactors.
- A KHNP-led Korean consortium won the project last year, after which KHNP entered contract negotiations with the Daewoo-Doosan consortium, designated as the construction contractor.
Korea will launch an emergency management system to keep its nuclear power plant project in the Czech Republic on track following the breakdown of contract negotiations with a construction consortium, the industry ministry said Monday.
Under the system, the government plans to draw up measures to keep the Czech project on track and prevent a recurrence of similar setbacks, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Resources.
The move comes after Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power Co. (KHNP), the country's state-run nuclear power operator, ended negotiations last week with a Korean consortium comprising Daewoo Engineering & Construction Co. and Doosan Enerbility Co. on a construction contract for the Dukovany nuclear power plant project, after failing to agree on key terms.
The ministry is set to hold its first meeting on Monday to discuss follow-up measures.
KHNP said it would formally conclude the negotiations and begin preparations for a new tender to select a construction contractor.
The company aims to sign a contract with a new consortium by July 2027 to allow construction to begin in November that year.
"The minister and vice minister will personally review key project issues every week and take necessary measures for the time being," Industry Minister Kim Jung-kwan said.
The Dukovany project, valued at about 25 trillion won ($17.5 billion), involves the construction of two 1,000-megawatt APR1000 reactors, a Korean-designed model, in the Czech Republic.
A Korean consortium led by KHNP won the project last year. KHNP subsequently entered into contract negotiations with the Daewoo-Doosan consortium, which had been designated as the construction contractor.
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