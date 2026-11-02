Incheon Int'l Airport uses AI to predict baggage system failures
Summary
Incheon International Airport Corp. began using an AI system at Terminal 2 on Oct. 26 to identify baggage-handling equipment at risk of failure. Sensors and machine-learning software monitor sorters, conveyor motors and arrival-hall carousels, flagging potential problems so crews can act before breakdowns. The airport expects preventive maintenance to reduce unexpected shutdowns and repair costs, extend equipment life and help prevent baggage delays.
Key Facts
- The BHS Smart Monitoring System displays results on a three-level scale: green for normal, yellow for caution and red for danger.
- The system also identifies the likely cause of each flagged problem, allowing maintenance crews to replace parts or take other steps before a fault occurs.
- Previously, maintenance crews mostly repaired equipment after parts had failed.
- Cho Yong-soo, executive director of operations at Incheon International Airport Corp., said the system is expected to lower baggage-equipment management costs and improve passenger convenience.
Incheon International Airport, Korea’s main international gateway, has begun using artificial intelligence (AI) to spot signs of trouble in its baggage handling system (BHS) before equipment breaks down, its operator said Monday.
Incheon International Airport Corp. said its BHS Smart Monitoring System has been running in the baggage handling system at the airport’s Terminal 2 since Oct. 26. BHS is a network of conveyors and sorting machines that moves checked luggage between check-in counters, aircraft and arrival halls.
The system tracks key equipment in real time, including baggage sorters, the motors that drive the conveyors and the baggage carousels in arrival halls. Sensors collect data from the equipment, and machine-learning software analyzes it to find parts that are likely to fail.
Results are shown on a three-level color scale, with green for normal, yellow for caution and red for danger, along with the likely cause of each problem. Maintenance crews can then replace parts or take other steps before a fault occurs.
Under the old approach, crews mostly made repairs after parts had already failed. The airport said the switch to preventive maintenance is expected to prevent unexpected shutdowns, make equipment last longer and lower repair costs. It also expects fewer bags to be delayed, which would make travel easier for passengers.
“With the introduction of the new AI-based system, we expect to reduce the cost of managing baggage equipment and improve convenience for passengers,” said Cho Yong-soo, executive director of operations at Incheon International Airport Corp.
“We will continue to speed up the adoption of advanced digital technologies to make airport operations more stable and keep improving passenger convenience,” Cho added.
This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.
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