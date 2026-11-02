Incheon International Airport, Korea’s main international gateway, has begun using artificial intelligence (AI) to spot signs of trouble in its baggage handling system (BHS) before equipment breaks down, its operator said Monday.

Incheon International Airport Corp. said its BHS Smart Monitoring System has been running in the baggage handling system at the airport’s Terminal 2 since Oct. 26. BHS is a network of conveyors and sorting machines that moves checked luggage between check-in counters, aircraft and arrival halls.

The system tracks key equipment in real time, including baggage sorters, the motors that drive the conveyors and the baggage carousels in arrival halls. Sensors collect data from the equipment, and machine-learning software analyzes it to find parts that are likely to fail.

Results are shown on a three-level color scale, with green for normal, yellow for caution and red for danger, along with the likely cause of each problem. Maintenance crews can then replace parts or take other steps before a fault occurs.

Under the old approach, crews mostly made repairs after parts had already failed. The airport said the switch to preventive maintenance is expected to prevent unexpected shutdowns, make equipment last longer and lower repair costs. It also expects fewer bags to be delayed, which would make travel easier for passengers.

“With the introduction of the new AI-based system, we expect to reduce the cost of managing baggage equipment and improve convenience for passengers,” said Cho Yong-soo, executive director of operations at Incheon International Airport Corp.

“We will continue to speed up the adoption of advanced digital technologies to make airport operations more stable and keep improving passenger convenience,” Cho added.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.