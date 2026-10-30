The Seoul AI Foundation has signed an agreement with the state-run Korea Institute for Robot Industry Advancement (KIRIA) to develop joint projects that combine artificial intelligence and robotics to address the city’s needs, the foundation said Friday.

The memorandum of understanding was signed Oct. 7 at Smart Life Week 2026, an artificial intelligence (AI) and smart city exhibition hosted by the Seoul Metropolitan Government at Coex in southern Seoul. Seoul AI Foundation Chairman Kim Man-gi and KIRIA President Cho Young-hoon attended the signing.

The Seoul AI Foundation is a city-funded body that develops AI policies and services for Seoul. KIRIA operates under the industry ministry to promote the country’s robot industry.

The agreement comes as AI expands into what is known as physical AI, in which AI systems control robots and other machines that operate in the real world.

Under the agreement, the two organizations will share information and experts on AI and robot policy, technology and industry. They will also identify and carry out joint projects and cooperate on exhibitions, forums and global networks in Korea and abroad.

The foundation said the partnership will start from Seoul’s actual urban problems and citizens’ needs rather than from the technologies on offer. It aims to build a process that runs from testing technologies to putting them into use on site and expanding successful services.

The two organizations have previously worked together on using robots in medical and welfare settings, supplying educational robots and exchanging smart city policies and experts.

“AI is quickly moving beyond the digital space into the era of physical AI, where it works in the real world by combining with robots,” Kim said. “Through this agreement, we will develop AI and robot services that citizens can feel in their daily lives.”

“The convergence of AI and robot technology is spreading beyond industrial sites into citizens’ daily lives and cities as a whole,” Cho said.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.