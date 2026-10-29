Watchdog to fine Celltrion $469,000 over unfair subcontracting practices

Korea's antitrust watchdog said Thursday it will impose a 630 million-won ($469,000) fine on Celltrion Inc., a biotechnology firm, for unfairly canceling orders and failing to provide a subcontractor with required documents on time.

The Fair Trade Commission (FTC) said it will also issue a corrective order against the company over violations related to COVID-19 test kits with a local subcontractor.

Of the total fine, 590 million won will be imposed for unfair order cancellations and 40 million won for failing to meet documentation requirements.

According to the FTC, Celltrion placed seven orders for COVID-19 test kits between September 2021 and January 2022.

The company failed to issue legally required documents when changing the types of products in two orders and delayed issuing documents for another.

In one case, Celltrion changed some of the point-of-care (POC) test kits for medical professionals to over-the-counter (OTC) kits for general consumers before switching some of those kits back to POC products.

The FTC said the Fair Transactions in Subcontracting Act requires prime contractors to provide the required written documents before subcontractors begin work on initial or revised orders.

Celltrion also unilaterally canceled orders for 37.17 million undelivered test kits when it terminated a supply contract on Dec. 26, 2022, despite no fault by the subcontractor, the watchdog said.

The law prohibits prime contractors from arbitrarily canceling or altering manufacturing orders unless the subcontractor is at fault.

The FTC said it will continue to crack down on unfair subcontracting practices.

Celltrion said it plans to take legal action, adding that the matter requires "further legal clarification."

"The case was a civil dispute between parties involved in a joint venture on COVID-19 test kits, which is different in nature from those subject to fair trade laws," the company said in a notice posted on its official home page.

The bio company said it will fully explain its position during the upcoming legal proceedings, review existing business practices involving subcontractors, and make efforts to ensure business transparency and protect shareholder value.



