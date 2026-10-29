Watchdog to fine Celltrion $469,000 over unfair subcontracting practices
Summary
South Korea’s antitrust watchdog said Thursday it will fine Celltrion 630 million won and issue a corrective order over unfair subcontracting practices involving COVID-19 test kits. The Fair Trade Commission said Celltrion canceled orders for undelivered kits despite no fault by its subcontractor and failed to provide required documents on time. Celltrion said it plans to take legal action, describing the matter as a civil dispute that requires further legal clarification.
Key Facts
- The fine includes 590 million won for unfair order cancellations and 40 million won for documentation violations.
- Celltrion placed seven test-kit orders between September 2021 and January 2022, and the FTC said required documents were missing or delayed for three orders.
- For one order, Celltrion changed some point-of-care kits for medical professionals to over-the-counter kits for consumers, then switched some back to point-of-care products.
- Celltrion terminated a supply contract on Dec. 26, 2022, and canceled orders for 37.17 million undelivered test kits.
- The FTC said the Fair Transactions in Subcontracting Act requires written documents before work begins on initial or revised orders and prohibits arbitrary order cancellations or changes unless the subcontractor is at fault.
Korea's antitrust watchdog said Thursday it will impose a 630 million-won ($469,000) fine on Celltrion Inc., a biotechnology firm, for unfairly canceling orders and failing to provide a subcontractor with required documents on time.
The Fair Trade Commission (FTC) said it will also issue a corrective order against the company over violations related to COVID-19 test kits with a local subcontractor.
Of the total fine, 590 million won will be imposed for unfair order cancellations and 40 million won for failing to meet documentation requirements.
According to the FTC, Celltrion placed seven orders for COVID-19 test kits between September 2021 and January 2022.
The company failed to issue legally required documents when changing the types of products in two orders and delayed issuing documents for another.
In one case, Celltrion changed some of the point-of-care (POC) test kits for medical professionals to over-the-counter (OTC) kits for general consumers before switching some of those kits back to POC products.
The FTC said the Fair Transactions in Subcontracting Act requires prime contractors to provide the required written documents before subcontractors begin work on initial or revised orders.
Celltrion also unilaterally canceled orders for 37.17 million undelivered test kits when it terminated a supply contract on Dec. 26, 2022, despite no fault by the subcontractor, the watchdog said.
The law prohibits prime contractors from arbitrarily canceling or altering manufacturing orders unless the subcontractor is at fault.
The FTC said it will continue to crack down on unfair subcontracting practices.
Celltrion said it plans to take legal action, adding that the matter requires "further legal clarification."
"The case was a civil dispute between parties involved in a joint venture on COVID-19 test kits, which is different in nature from those subject to fair trade laws," the company said in a notice posted on its official home page.
The bio company said it will fully explain its position during the upcoming legal proceedings, review existing business practices involving subcontractors, and make efforts to ensure business transparency and protect shareholder value.
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