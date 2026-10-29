Gimcheon hosts Korea's largest tuning car festival as custom vehicle market grows

The 2026 Korea Tuning Car Festival kicks off Friday for a two-day run at Gimcheon Sports Town in Gimcheon, North Gyeongsang Province, bringing together customized vehicles, off-road performance showcases and specialized camping cars, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said Thursday.

Now in its fifth year, the event stands as Korea’s largest celebration of car tuning — the practice of modifying automobiles to enhance performance or alter visual design. Jointly organized by the transport ministry, North Gyeongsang Province, Gimcheon city and the Korea Transportation Safety Authority, the festival aims to demystify vehicle customization and foster broader public engagement. Last year’s gathering, also held in Gimcheon, drew roughly 30,000 visitors.

To improve accessibility, organizers revamped this year’s setup by moving the venue to a centralized downtown location. Key industry groups will display custom-built camper vans and high-performance modifications, offering attendees direct access to inspect the vehicle interiors.

The festival arrives as Korea's vehicle customization sector experiences steady growth, driven by expanding leisure activities and shifting consumer preferences.

According to market research firm Future Market Insights, the Korean automotive performance tuning and engine remapping sector is valued at approximately $68.8 million and is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 5.5 percent over the next decade. Meanwhile, surging demand for outdoor utility and road-tripping has turned converted camping vehicles and modified SUVs into major growth drivers within the broader domestic automotive aftermarket.

Hands-on entertainment remains a core focus of the program. Thrill-seekers can ride shotgun with professional drivers navigating modified off-roaders over obstacle courses built from scrapped cars, or participate in safety demonstrations featuring simulated vehicle overturns. Younger attendees can explore mini-mobility with remote-controlled cars and balance bikes.

In a first for the event, approximately 1,100 students from 11 schools across the nation will present original customization concepts in a youth creative exhibition. The schedule also features high-octane motorcycle stunts, a timed motorcycle gymkhana obstacle race, and live street performances throughout the venue.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.