HD KSOE wins $1.4 bil. order from HMM for 8 container ships
Summary
HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering secured a 1.91 trillion-won order in South Korea on Tuesday from HMM for eight LNG dual-fuel container ships. The 13,000-TEU vessels can run on LNG and conventional marine fuels. Two ships will be built in Ulsan and six in Yeongam, with staged deliveries to HMM by 2029. HD KSOE has won orders worth $20.19 billion for 182 vessels this year, reaching 86.6 percent of its annual target.
Key Facts
- Each vessel will measure 337 meters in length, 51 meters in width and 27.9 meters in height.
- HD Hyundai Heavy Industries will build two vessels at its Ulsan shipyard.
- HD Hyundai Samho will construct the remaining six vessels at its Yeongam shipyard.
- The latest contract brings HD KSOE’s orders this year to 182 vessels worth $20.19 billion.
HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (HD KSOE) said Tuesday it has secured a 1.91 trillion-won ($1.44 billion) order from South Korean shipping company HMM to build eight liquefied natural gas (LNG) dual-fuel container ships.
HD KSOE, the shipbuilding subholding company of HD Hyundai, said the vessels will be equipped with engines capable of running on both LNG and conventional marine fuels.
The 13,000-twenty-foot-equivalent-unit (TEU)-class ships will measure 337 meters in length, 51 meters in width and 27.9 meters in height.
Two vessels will be built at affiliate HD Hyundai Heavy Industries' shipyard in the southeastern city of Ulsan. The remaining six will be constructed at HD Hyundai Samho's shipyard in the southwestern city of Yeongam.
All eight vessels are scheduled to be delivered to HMM in stages by 2029.
With the latest contract, HD KSOE has secured orders worth $20.19 billion for 182 vessels so far this year, achieving 86.6 percent of its annual order target.
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