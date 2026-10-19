Auto exports fall 5.5% in Sept. amid Mideast tensions
Summary
Korea’s automobile exports fell 5.5 percent in September from a year earlier amid persistent Middle East tensions and declining used-car shipments. Export value decreased to $6.05 billion, while shipments to North America and the European Union increased. Eco-friendly vehicle exports rose 5.9 percent, but domestic vehicle sales fell 14.3 percent.
Key Facts
- Exports to North America rose 9.2 percent to $3.07 billion, while shipments to the European Union increased 15.3 percent to $1.11 billion.
- Automobile exports to Asia plunged 60 percent to $330 million, and exports to the Middle East declined 7.1 percent to $350 million.
- Exports of battery electric and gasoline hybrid vehicles increased 5.9 percent to $2.89 billion.
- Domestic vehicle sales totaled 135,000 units, while locally produced vehicles increased 3.7 percent to 347,000 units after wage agreements with labor unions.
Korea's automobile exports fell 5.5 percent in September from a year earlier due to persistent tensions in the Middle East and a decline in used-car shipments, government data showed Monday.
The value of automobile exports fell to $6.05 billion last month from $6.4 billion a year earlier, the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Resources said in a press release.
"Escalating tensions in the Middle East and a decline in used-car shipments due to tighter regulations in major export markets weighed on exports," the ministry said.
By region, exports to North America and the European Union increased 9.2 percent and 15.3 percent, respectively, to $3.07 billion and $1.11 billion.
Shipments to Asia and the Middle East on the other hand plunged 60 percent and 7.1 percent, respectively, to $330 million and $350 million.
Exports of eco-friendly vehicles, including battery electric and gasoline hybrid models, meanwhile, rose 5.9 percent to $2.89 billion.
Domestic vehicle sales fell 14.3 percent to 135,000 units last month due to fewer working days driven by the Chuseok holiday.
The number of locally produced vehicles rose 3.7 percent to 347,000 as productivity improved at major automakers following wage agreements with labor unions.
The government will support the automobile industry's sustainable growth through close engagement with the industry as competition from Chinese automakers intensifies, the ministry said.
Explore More
- Q.
- Q.
- Q.