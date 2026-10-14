The organizer of the CES technology trade show on Wednesday highlighted Korean companies' innovation in cutting-edge technologies, particularly artificial intelligence (AI), ahead of next year's event.

"There are several things Korea does that are so important to CES," Kinsey Fabrizio, president and CEO of the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), said during a press conference in Seoul, pointing to the "tremendous amount of innovation" in AI across the country.

The 2027 CES will be held in Las Vegas from Jan. 6-9.

Another area where Korea stands out is its startup innovation culture, Fabrizio said, noting that startups accounted for about half of the roughly 800 Korean companies that participated in this year's event.

"We saw Korea's presence at CES 2026," Melissa Harrison, a CTA vice president, said.

She added that a range of Korean companies, including Samsung Electronics, LG Electronics, SK hynix, Hyundai Mobis and Kia, are planning to attend next year's show.

The press conference came as an increasing number of Korean companies, including those affiliated with SK Group, have withdrawn from the annual event, ending participation in the Las Vegas-based electronics showcase.

The CTA also unveiled findings from a consumer survey conducted in July, which showed that 70 percent of Korean respondents use AI for work, while 47 percent said they use it daily.

The survey also found that Korean respondents save an average of 8.2 hours of work per week through the use of AI.