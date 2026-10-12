Korean employers are no longer just asking job candidates if they understand artificial intelligence (AI). Instead, they are requiring hands-on expertise with specific platforms — and Claude is leading the surge in recruitment demand.

According to data released Monday by JobKorea, a human resources technology platform operated by Worksphere, recruitment postings mentioning generative AI tools like Claude, ChatGPT and Gemini jumped 170 percent in the third quarter compared to the same period last year.

Among individual tools, Claude recorded the sharpest increase, with mentions climbing 770 percent, followed by Google’s Gemini at 500 percent, ChatGPT at 165 percent, Microsoft Copilot at 96 percent and Midjourney at 46 percent.

Claude’s share of postings that named specific AI tools jumped from 17 percent last year to 55 percent this year, narrowing the gap with ChatGPT, whose share remained around 70 percent over the same period, according to JobKorea.

Demand also grew for skills related to how AI is applied, with mentions of generative AI, prompt engineering, AI agents and vibe coding rising 235 percent year over year.

The trend extends beyond software development, with companies listing AI proficiency as a preferred qualification for marketing, sales and operations roles.

One large conglomerate affiliate sought applicants who actively use AI tools such as ChatGPT, while another company listed familiarity with Microsoft Office and tools such as Claude among its job requirements.

Meanwhile, demand for some traditional qualifications weakened, with postings mentioning Microsoft Word falling 16 percent, computer skills certification declining 10 percent and Photoshop dropping 9 percent, while Excel-related mentions rose 10 percent.

The share of job postings specifying preferred academic majors also fell to 6.5 percent in the third quarter, down from 13.1 percent in the same period of 2021.

A Job Korea representative said employers increasingly want candidates who can apply specific AI tools in practical work as generative AI becomes part of everyday business operations.

The company also operates AI Jobs, a specialized recruitment section featuring more than 1,200 listings for roles including AI and machine learning engineers and AI planners.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.