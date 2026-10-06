Korea's fair trade watchdog on Tuesday released guidelines for online platforms to avoid "dark patterns," or deceptive practices designed to make it difficult for users to cancel subscriptions or induce them to make irrational purchases.

The Fair Trade Commission (FTC) said the latest guidelines consolidate and update existing guidance and provide detailed examples of violations to help platform operators comply with the rules.

Dark patterns refer to practices that trick consumers into making payments or signing up for services without fully understanding what they are agreeing to. Examples include enrolling consumers in monthly subscription services without their knowledge or making cancellations difficult.

Under the guidelines, platform operators are advised to place cancellation links in easily accessible locations, such as the website's homepage or sections accessible from it, including "My Account," rather than in less intuitive locations, such as "Security Settings."

The FTC advised platform operators against automatically adding options consumers have not explicitly selected during the ordering process.

"The guidelines will help consumers avoid harm caused by practices that interfere with informed decision-making or by misleading online interfaces," the FTC said.

"We will continue to examine new types of consumer harm arising in the changing online transaction environment and improve relevant policies while taking stern action against violations," it added.

While the guidelines are not legally binding, the FTC said platform operators must comply with the Act on the Consumer Protection in Electronic Commerce.