Watchdog unveils guidelines on deceptive 'dark patterns' on online platforms
Summary
Korea's Fair Trade Commission released guidelines on Tuesday for online platforms to prevent deceptive dark patterns that can make subscription cancellations difficult or induce irrational purchases. The updated guidance consolidates existing rules and gives operators detailed examples of violations. Platforms are advised to make cancellation links easy to find and avoid adding unselected options during checkout. The guidelines are not legally binding, but operators must comply with the Act on the Consumer Protection in Electronic Commerce.
Key Facts
- The FTC recommends placing cancellation links on the homepage or in easily accessible sections such as My Account, rather than in less intuitive locations such as Security Settings.
- Dark patterns include enrolling consumers in monthly subscriptions without their knowledge and making it difficult to cancel services.
- The FTC advises platforms not to automatically add options that consumers have not explicitly selected during an order.
- The FTC said it will continue examining new forms of consumer harm in the changing online transaction environment and take stern action against violations.
Korea's fair trade watchdog on Tuesday released guidelines for online platforms to avoid "dark patterns," or deceptive practices designed to make it difficult for users to cancel subscriptions or induce them to make irrational purchases.
The Fair Trade Commission (FTC) said the latest guidelines consolidate and update existing guidance and provide detailed examples of violations to help platform operators comply with the rules.
Dark patterns refer to practices that trick consumers into making payments or signing up for services without fully understanding what they are agreeing to. Examples include enrolling consumers in monthly subscription services without their knowledge or making cancellations difficult.
Under the guidelines, platform operators are advised to place cancellation links in easily accessible locations, such as the website's homepage or sections accessible from it, including "My Account," rather than in less intuitive locations, such as "Security Settings."
The FTC advised platform operators against automatically adding options consumers have not explicitly selected during the ordering process.
"The guidelines will help consumers avoid harm caused by practices that interfere with informed decision-making or by misleading online interfaces," the FTC said.
"We will continue to examine new types of consumer harm arising in the changing online transaction environment and improve relevant policies while taking stern action against violations," it added.
While the guidelines are not legally binding, the FTC said platform operators must comply with the Act on the Consumer Protection in Electronic Commerce.
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