Hyosung TNC, the world’s largest spandex maker by market share, has launched an integrated production system in Vietnam connecting sugarcane-based bio materials to finished textile products.

The investment, carried out under the leadership of Hyosung Chairman Cho Hyun-joon, is aimed at reducing reliance on fossil fuel-based raw materials while internalizing the entire supply chain, from raw materials to finished products, to strengthen the company’s presence in the global sustainable textile market.

Hyosung TNC said it recently began commercial operations at its Bio-Butanediol plant in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, with an annual production capacity of 50,000 tons. Backed by a total investment of $1 billion, the facility can expand its annual production capacity to 200,000 tons depending on future market growth.

BDO is a raw material used in spandex production and has traditionally been produced using petrochemical resources such as coal. However, Hyosung TNC’s Bio-BDO is manufactured by fermenting sugars extracted from sugarcane, with responsible sourcing and traceability verified through the VIVE Sustainable Supply Program, a globally recognized supply chain verification framework.

Using Bio-BDO, Hyosung TNC produces polytetramethylene glycol (PTMG), a key material for spandex, at its Dong Nai plant. The PTMG is then used at the company’s spandex facility in Dong Nai to mass-produce the company’s “regen Bio,” textile, completing a vertically integrated production system from bio-based raw materials to finished fibers.

By achieving vertical integration to handle everything from raw material procurement to finished products in a single production ecosystem, the company said it is enhancing its raw material supply stability, while the transition from fossil to renewable raw materials is contributing to reducing carbon emissions.

Along with PTMG, BDO is also used to produce thermoplastic polyurethane, which is used in automotive interior materials and footwear soles, as well as polybutylene adipate terephthalate, a biodegradable resin. It is also used in various industrial compounds. Hyosung TNC plans to expand the Vietnam facility into an integrated bio-material production platform covering plastics and fine chemicals.

Furthermore, beyond its application in PTMG, BDO's usage is expanding across diverse industries, including automotive interior materials, biodegradable resins, footwear soles, and industrial compounds. Hyosung TNC envisions developing the Vietnam facility beyond a mere manufacturing plant into a circular bio-material integrated platform spanning plastics and fine chemicals.

As the Vietnam bio-spandex production system becomes fully integrated, Hyosung TNC expects to better respond to demand in premium bio-textile markets, including Europe and the U.S. The company said the integrated system will allow the company to adjust the production system more promptly in response to changing market conditions and orders from global fashion clients.

Bio-spandex that is used in high-performance apparel, such as sportswear, swimwear and denim. It replicates the elasticity and durability levels of conventional petrochemical products.

The company said transparent traceability from raw materials to finished fibers and the replacement of fossil fuel-based materials with renewable alternatives will help reduce carbon emissions, which is expected to strengthen partnerships with global luxury and sportswear brands seeking to comply with climate regulations and environmental standards.

"The bio business, which converts conventional fossil fuels into plant-based raw materials, will serve as a core pillar for Hyosung's next 100 years,” Cho said. “Through our integrated production system for Bio-BDO and Bio-spandex, we will strengthen our global market expansion and elevate the prestige of Hyosung's premium brand."



