Seoul will release a limited-edition skin care line featuring three of the city's iconic landmarks — the Han River, Mount Nam and Bukchon hanok village — in partnership with Korean skin care brand Mediheal, Seoul Metropolitan Government said Wednesday.

The "Mediheal Seoul Edition" consists of seven products including toner pads, serums and eye patches drawn from the brand's bestselling items. Each landmark is paired with a product line, which will be released Thursday.

The Han River line uses madecassoside, a compound derived from the centella asiatica plant that is used to soothe skin, while the Namsan line features PDRN, an ingredient derived from salmon DNA and marketed for pore care. The Bukchon line includes collagen and tea tree products.

Mediheal was the top-selling brand at Olive Young, Korea's largest health and beauty store chain, in 2024 and 2025. The collaboration follows an earlier edition featuring Haechi, a mythical creature that serves as Seoul's official mascot.

Buyers will receive pouches or luggage tags printed with images of the landmarks, along with a suggested list of activities for each location.

To mark the launch, a pop-up store will open Oct. 2-3 at the Gahoe-dong community service center in Jongno District, which the city said was a first for a local community center. Another pop-up will run through October at Olive Young N Seongsu, the chain's flagship store in eastern Seoul's Seongsu neighborhood.

The products will be sold at a discount at Olive Young stores nationwide, the city's Seoul My Soul Shop and the Dongdaemun Design Plaza design store.

"This collaboration connects Seoul's most iconic landscapes — the Han River, Mount Nam, and Bukchon — with globally beloved K-beauty to showcase the true flavor and charm of the city," said Kim Hyoung-rae, director general of Seoul's communications planning bureau. "We will continue linking Seoul’s most appealing destinations and cultural assets with diverse brands to give residents and tourists new ways to experience the capital."

Mediheal also made a donation to the Community Chest of Korea's Seoul branch, which will be used to create a "Peace Forest" at Namsan Park.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.