Lisa Su, chief executive officer of Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD), is expected to visit Korea next month to meet with Korean semiconductor companies and government officials, industry sources said Wednesday.

The visit would come about seven months after her previous trip to Korea in March.

According to government and semiconductor industry sources, a meeting attended by Su is being considered for Oct. 8 in Seoul.

The meeting is expected to include the CEOs of major Korean artificial intelligence (AI) semiconductor companies, including Rebellions Inc., FuriosaAI and Mobilint.

Su is also expected to meet with Science Minister Bae Kyung-hoon around the time of the meeting, the sources said.

During her visit, Su is also coordinating meetings with heads of major Korean companies, including Samsung Electronics Co.

When she visited in March, the AMD chief met with Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Jae-yong.

Samsung Electronics has supplied HBM3E chips to AMD for its latest AI solutions since 2025, with the two companies maintaining a close business relationship.



