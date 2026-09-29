FTC chief vows to 'restore justice' as court clears way for Coupang probe
Summary
FTC chief Ju Biung-ghi said Tuesday he will work to restore justice after a local court cleared the way for the agency to resume its stalled probe into Coupang. The court rejected Coupang’s request to stop the inspection last week after initially granting a temporary suspension. Ju said the ruling served the public interest and protects economically vulnerable people and small merchants.
Key Facts
- Last month, Coupang refused to cooperate with the FTC’s on-site probe and asked a court to suspend the inspection.
- The probe centers on allegations that Coupang shifted the costs of discounts onto its suppliers.
- At a press conference this month, Ju described the court’s disruption of the FTC investigation as regrettable.
- Ju said Coupang could face regulatory action if it imposed unfavorable terms on vendors.
The chief of Korea's antitrust watchdog said Tuesday he will work to "restore justice" after a local court recently cleared the way for the agency to resume its stalled probe into U.S.-listed e-commerce giant Coupang Inc.
Ju Biung-ghi, head of the Fair Trade Commission (FTC), made the remarks during an interview with local radio broadcaster CBS, signaling the agency's intention to resume its investigation.
Last month, Coupang refused to cooperate with the watchdog's on-site probe into allegations the company had shifted the costs of discounts onto its suppliers and asked a court to suspend the inspection.
The court initially granted a temporary suspension of the FTC's on-site inspection but eventually rejected Coupang's request to halt the probe last week.
"(Coupang) deals with various vendors, and the company could be subject to regulatory action if it has imposed unfavorable terms on them," Ju said.
"It is a relief the judge handling the case ruled in favor of the public interest, including the rights of the economically vulnerable and hundreds of thousands of small merchants," he added. "We will continue to make efforts to restore justice undermined by the stalled probe into Coupang."
At a press conference this month, Ju described the court's disruption of the FTC's investigation as "regrettable."
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