Abu Dhabi delegation visits Korea to expand economic, investment ties

A high-level delegation from the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ADCCI) is visiting Korea from Sept. 15-17, as part of the emirate's continuing effort to strengthen ties with major trading partners and economies.

The visit builds on the special strategic partnership between Korea and the United Arab Emirates established in 2018, with the delegation set to explore expanded cooperation in artificial intelligence (AI), advanced manufacturing, energy, water resources, health care, education, space and agricultural technology.

More than 88 public and private organizations are represented in the delegation, including the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED), Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), Abu Dhabi Customs, Hub71, Abu Dhabi Police, Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City, Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi, Emirates Global Aluminium, Etihad Airways, Masdar City, Core42 and financial services and investment banking platform Al Liwan.

Shamis Ali Khalfan Al Dhaheri, chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Community Development and second vice chairman of ADCCI, said the UAE and Korea have charted a path of development and economic transformation built on new technologies and innovative solutions, adding that the partnership between Abu Dhabi and Korea reflects a shared vision of building diversified, resilient and future-ready economies.

Al Dhaheri said bilateral trade between the UAE and Korea exceeded $19.8 billion in 2025, with non-oil trade rising 4.5 percent year-on-year to $6.9 billion, while Korean corporate expansion into Abu Dhabi grew 5.8 percent over the same period.

The delegation will meet with senior Korean government officials and business and investment leaders to explore opportunities in agricultural technology, health care and life sciences, advanced technology, renewable energy, financial services, logistics and manufacturing.

On Wednesday, the Abu Dhabi Investment Forum (ADIF) Seoul will be held, jointly organized by ADIO, ADDED and ADGM, bringing together Korean investors and business leaders with senior officials from Abu Dhabi's government, financial and industrial sectors. ADIF, a global investment platform connecting investors with opportunities in Abu Dhabi, has previously been held in Beijing, Shanghai, Tokyo, New York, London, Mumbai and Milan.

The UAE has pledged $30 billion in investment across strategic Korean industries including nuclear energy, hydrogen, renewable energy and semiconductors, while Korea is investing in the UAE's Stargate project and in AI data centers in the UAE powered by nuclear, gas and renewable energy.

The recently launched UAE-Korea Joint Business Council has also set up working groups covering AI, biotechnology, digital content, energy and advanced manufacturing, alongside plans for a dedicated industrial zone for Korean manufacturers in Abu Dhabi.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.