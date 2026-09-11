PM says Korea does not discriminate against foreign companies

Prime Minister Han Seong-sook emphasized Friday that the Korean government does not discriminate against companies based on nationality.

Han made the remarks during a meeting hosted by the American Chamber of Commerce in Korea (AMCHAM) in Seoul, as concerns over possible discrimination against U.S. companies operating in Korea emerged as one of the issues raised during tariff negotiations between the two countries.

"I want to make clear that the government does not discriminate against companies based on their nationality," Han said, adding that the government will clearly explain its policies if companies have concerns about discrimination.

Some senior U.S. officials and lawmakers have also raised concerns that American technology companies, such as e-commerce giant Coupang, face regulatory disadvantages while operating in Korea.

Han, an information technology expert who served as CEO of online portal giant Naver before joining the government last year, also shared her previous experience leading the company while facing regulatory measures.

"If AMCHAM or companies tell us about the difficulties they are facing, we will actively reflect their concerns and communicate them to the relevant authorities," Han said.

She also said the current administration is working to address regulatory barriers that foreign companies may face while operating in Korea.

Han cited recent efforts to rationalize regulations, saying that three areas are currently being reviewed under committees operating directly under the president.

Regarding the ongoing tariff talks between Seoul and Washington, Han said the discussions were "going well," without further elaborating.

Korea agreed with the United States last year to invest $350 billion in the U.S. as part of a trade deal that lowered the U.S. tariff rate on Korean imports to 15 percent from 25 percent.

Of the $350 billion, $150 billion has been earmarked to expand cooperation in the shipbuilding sector, while the two countries have been negotiating details on how to implement the remaining $200 billion.

"The projects need to serve the substantive interests of both countries," Han said, adding that the two sides are also discussing how to ensure the profitability of the investments.

Han then emphasized the importance of the U.S. and Korean private sectors working together to identify commercially viable and mutually beneficial projects, expressing hope that AMCHAM would serve as a bridge between the two governments throughout the process.