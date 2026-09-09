Yoon & Yang has appointed Ma Soon, a former Financial Services Commission (FSC) official, as a partner lawyer, bringing in a veteran financial policy expert with nearly two decades of government experience, the law firm said Tuesday.

Ma worked across financial policy, licensing, regulation and enforcement during her career at the FSC, covering areas ranging from banking and insurance to financial consumer protection.

She began her public sector career in 2007 as an administrative officer at the financial intelligence unit under the Ministry of Finance and Economy.

At the ministry, Ma helped lead Korea's efforts to join the Financial Action Task Force, an international organization aimed at preventing money laundering. She worked on evaluation reports and on-site assessments ahead of Korea becoming a full member of the organization in 2009.

After the FSC was established in 2008, Ma held positions in departments overseeing banking and insurance, where she worked on licensing and sanctions as well as regulatory frameworks.

Her work has spanned several key financial legislations, including the Act on Reporting and Using Specified Financial Transaction Information, the Act on Real Name Financial Transactions and Confidentiality, the Electronic Financial Transactions Act and the Credit Information Act.

After being promoted to senior deputy director at the FSC in 2020, Ma helped draft regulations for the Financial Consumer Protection Act and later headed the regulatory sandbox team. Most recently, she led an investigation team at a joint task force targeting stock-price manipulation.

At Yoon & Yang, the former FSC official is expected to advise clients on a wide range of financial regulatory matters, including regulatory sandboxes, digital finance, anti-money laundering and financial licensing, as well as consumer protection.

"Ma has extensive experience across the full spectrum of financial regulation, from policy planning and legislative work to on-site investigations. Her experience will strengthen our ability to provide clients with practical regulatory advice from a broader perspective," said Lee Myung-soo, the law firm's senior managing partner.