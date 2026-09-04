Seoul attracts $2 bil. from 4 US firms in chip, energy sectors
Summary
Four U.S. companies have committed to investing a combined 2.8 trillion won in Korea in semiconductor, advanced materials and energy projects. The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Resources announced the commitments at a ceremony in Washington on Sept. 3 attended by Industry Minister Kim Jung-kwan. Air Products, Axcelis, Corning and Pacifico Energy each outlined expansion plans in Korea. Kim said the government will fully support the firms so they can use Korea as a base for global expansion.
Key Facts
- Air Products plans to expand its semiconductor gas production facilities in Pyeongtaek, south of Seoul.
- Axcelis plans to expand production of ion implantation systems in Korea and strengthen its Korean facility as an export hub for the Asia-Pacific market.
- Corning will invest in equipment and manufacturing capabilities for advanced materials used in next-generation mobile devices and semiconductors.
- Pacifico Energy plans to develop a 3.2-gigawatt offshore wind power complex in the southwestern Jeonnam-Gwangju area.
Four U.S. companies have committed to investing a combined 2.8 trillion won ($2 billion) in Korea in the semiconductor, advanced materials and energy sectors, the industry ministry said Friday.
The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Resources announced the investment commitments at a ceremony co-hosted by the Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA) in Washington on Sept. 3 (U.S. time), attended by Industry Minister Kim Jung-kwan.
Under the commitments, Air Products, a U.S. supplier of industrial gases, plans to expand its semiconductor gas production facilities in Pyeongtaek, just south of Seoul, the ministry said in a press release.
Chip equipment maker Axcelis also plans to expand production of ion implantation systems in Korea, strengthening the role of its Korean facility as an export hub for the Asia-Pacific market.
Corning, a specialty materials company, will strengthen its manufacturing capabilities and invest in equipment for advanced materials used in next-generation mobile devices and semiconductors.
Renewable energy company Pacifico Energy plans to develop a 3.2-gigawatt offshore wind power complex in the southwestern Jeonnam-Gwangju area, which is expected to host a new semiconductor cluster.
"The government will provide full-scale support to help these companies establish Korea as an attractive investment destination and use their projects here as a springboard for advancing into other global markets," Kim said.
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