Korea's fair trade watchdog has carried out another on-site probe into the Korean arm of U.S.-listed Coupang Inc. in connection with a separate case following a failed inspection attempt last month, industry sources said Wednesday.

According to the sources, officials from the Fair Trade Commission (FTC) conducted an on-site inspection of Coupang's headquarters in Seoul on the previous day, with the company cooperating with the probe.

The investigation centered on whether Coupang unfairly obstructed the business operations of other companies, the sources said.

Last month, the FTC attempted to conduct on-site inspections amid allegations that Coupang had shifted the costs of discounts onto its suppliers.

Coupang declined to cooperate with the investigation at the time, claiming it had not been notified of the inspection as stipulated under the Framework Act on Administrative Investigations.

"We cannot comment on individual cases," an official from the FTC said.