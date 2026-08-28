The Korea Times signed an agreement with Korea Investors Service (KIS), a credit ratings agency, on Friday to collaborate on research content.

Under the agreement, the two sides will cooperate on the distribution of research reports, market commentaries and data-driven analytical materials.

KIS is one of Korea's leading credit ratings agencies and an affiliate of Moody's.

The signing ceremony was attended by Korea Times President-Publisher Oh Young-jin and KIS CEO Patrick Yoon at the newspaper's office in Seoul.

"It is particularly meaningful that the two organizations are laying the groundwork for cooperation based on clear and transparent guidelines, while fully respecting each other's intellectual property and expertise," Oh said.

"I believe that combining the expertise of Korea's leading capital market rating agency with the reach of a global media organization will create strong synergies,” he added.

Yoon, for his part, emphasized the potential for broader collaboration.

"By sharing more of our research and expertise, particularly in credit ratings, we hope to contribute to a better understanding of the market among readers," he said.

The CEO also expressed hopes for expanded cooperation as KIS seeks to broaden its focus to emerging areas, including digital asset ratings.

The agreement outlines a non-binding framework for the initial working-level collaboration.

Under the agreement, KIS will provide selected research reports, market commentaries and analytical materials to The Korea Times, which will distribute the content through its platforms in formats tailored to its readers. Published content will include links to the original KIS reports, while redistribution of the original data will not be permitted.

The collaboration will begin with a three-month pilot period. Unless either side raises an objection before the end of the pilot, the agreement will remain in effect for two years.

It will then automatically renew for successive one-year terms unless either side gives written notice of its intention to terminate or amend the agreement at least two months before the end of the current term.

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