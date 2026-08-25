Biz sentiment rises to near 4-year high in August on improved service outlook in vacation season: BOK
Summary
Korea's business sentiment rose to a nearly four-year high in August, driven by solid manufacturing confidence and improved service-sector outlook during the summer vacation season, a central bank survey showed. The Composite Business Sentiment Index for all industries stood at 99.6, up 1.1 points from July, and was the highest since September 2022. The manufacturing index rose to 103.8, while non-manufacturing sentiment climbed to 96.7. The September outlook also improved to 99.6, and the Economic Sentiment Index increased to 99.4.
Key Facts
- The Composite Business Sentiment Index for all industries stood at 99.6 in August, up 1.1 points from the previous month.
- The Bank of Korea said the reading was the highest since September 2022, when the index reached 102 after the COVID-19 pandemic.
- The manufacturing index climbed 0.6 point to 103.8 in August, marking the fourth consecutive month above 100 after first topping that threshold in May.
- The non-manufacturing index rose 1.5 points to 96.7, with the BOK citing transportation, leisure, broadcasting and film as sectors that improved during the summer vacation season.
- The outlook for September rose 3.1 points to 99.6, and the Economic Sentiment Index increased 1.5 points to 99.4 for August.
Korea's business sentiment rose to a nearly four-year high in August, driven by solid confidence in manufacturing and an improved outlook in the service sector during the summer vacation season, a central bank survey showed Wednesday.
The Composite Business Sentiment Index (CBSI) for all industries stood at 99.6 in August, up 1.1 points from the previous month, according to data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).
The reading marked the highest level since September 2022, when the index recorded 102 after the COVID-19 pandemic.
The index measures corporate outlooks on overall business conditions, with a reading below 100 indicating that pessimists outnumber optimists.
The BOK said sentiment in the non-manufacturing sector, including transportation and leisure, as well as broadcasting and film, improved during the peak summer vacation season.
The CBSI among manufacturers climbed 0.6 point to 103.8 in August from a month earlier, while the index for nonmanufacturing companies added 1.5 points to 96.7.
The manufacturing index surpassed the 100 mark for the fourth consecutive month after topping the threshold in May for the first time since August 2022.
The outlook for September rose 3.1 points to 99.6 from the previous month's prospect of 96.5, the survey showed.
The economic sentiment index, or ESI, which reflects sentiment among both consumers and businesses, went up 1.5 points to 99.4 for August.
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