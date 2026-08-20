Trade watchdog to recommend antidumping duties on Chinese, Taiwanese industrial material

Korea's trade watchdog said Thursday it will recommend that the finance ministry impose antidumping duties on Chinese and Taiwanese solid sodium hydroxide after concluding that the imports had injured the domestic industry.

The Korea Trade Commission (KTC) will recommend antidumping duties ranging from 3.66 percent to 22.21 percent on three Chinese exporters and a 38.89 percent duty on one Taiwanese exporter, the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Resources said in a press release.

Solid sodium hydroxide, commonly known as caustic soda, is a key material used in various industrial applications.

Separately, the commission has launched an investigation into allegations that Chinese producers dumped flat photographic plates for printing and platemaking in the Korean market.

The commission is expected to make a final decision on the investigation in October.