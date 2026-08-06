Korea, Czech Republic agree to expand air routes

Korea and the Czech Republic have agreed to increase bilateral passenger air traffic rights to up to 10 flights per week, the transport ministry said Thursday.

The agreement was reached during aviation talks held in Prague last week, expanding passenger traffic rights between the two countries from seven weekly flights to 10.

Currently, Korean Air operates four weekly flights between Incheon and Prague, while Asiana Airlines operates three weekly flights on the route.

The ministry said the latest expansion reflects growing travel demand between the two countries. The two sides had previously increased traffic rights from four weekly flights to seven in 2024.

In March, Korea also agreed to significantly expand bilateral air traffic rights with Hungary, increasing weekly flights from six to 14, and with Austria, from four to 21.