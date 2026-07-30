SANTIAGO — President Lee Jae Myung said Thursday that South Korea and Chile can create significant synergy in areas from critical minerals and advanced manufacturing to the defense industry, if they join hands.

The South Korean president made the remarks at a South Korea-Chile business roundtable in Santiago, which brought together executives from more than 20 South Korean and Chilean companies to explore joint business opportunities.

"I am confident that we can create remarkable synergy through cooperation in various areas, including not only the distribution and utilization of critical minerals but also advanced manufacturing and the defense industry, if our two countries join forces," Lee said.

The president described South Korea and Chile as optimal partners for cooperation that share deep trust, highlighting Chile's rich critical mineral reserves and South Korea's strengths in advanced manufacturing.

The president also expressed hope that the two countries will work together to turn change in the global economic order into opportunities for shared prosperity.

Santiago was the second stop on Lee's three-nation South America tour, which will also take him to Argentina for a summit with Argentine President Javier Milei.