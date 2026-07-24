SAN FRANCISCO — President Lee Jae Myung held a meeting with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang on Friday, during which the tech executive unveiled a series of large cooperation projects with South Korean tech firms, including a $500 billion business partnership with SK Group.

The meeting took place on the first day of Lee's two-day trip to San Francisco aimed at promoting AI investment and cooperation between global tech giants and South Korea.

Huang was referring to investment plans that Nvidia is expected to commit to during an artificial intelligence (AI) meeting in San Francisco, which brought together the chiefs of global tech firms and the heads of South Korean conglomerates, including Samsung Electronics Co. Chairman Lee Jae-yong and SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won.

During the meeting with Lee, Huang also announced plans to jointly develop a self-driving Genesis sedan with Korea's Hyundai Motor Group and make a large-scale investment in internet portal Naver to help the company further expand its presence at home and abroad.

With SK hynix and Samsung Electronics in particular, Nvidia plans to sign partnerships on chip design and memory design, Huang noted.

The Nvidia CEO said his company will also work with the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology to build what he called a Korea AI, adding the company will seek to develop a large language model for Korea in the country.